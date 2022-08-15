A man crashed his car near the U.S. Capitol and fired multiple gunshots before killing himself early Sunday morning (Aug. 14). Authorities identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Delaware man named Richard A. York III.

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred around 4 a.m. at East Capitol Street and Second Street. York crashed his car into a vehicle barricade and as he exited, the car became engulfed in flames. The police news release states he began shooting into the air along East Capitol Street. Officers reportedly responded immediately to the gunfire and were approaching York when he shot himself.

It does not appear York was targeting Members of Congress, who are on recess, but it was unclear why he drove near the Capitol Complex. The investigation is still underway. This event is similar to the time in April 2021 when a man drove a car into two Capitol police officers, killing an 18-year veteran of the force. Additionally, Capitol Hill is still on edge after former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building searching for Congress members on Jan. 6. The chaos was all captured on video: Shaun King shared a picture of a pro-Trump protester standing on the Congress stage. The caption read, “A Trump supporter just took over the stage and microphone on the floor of Congress and is yelling, ‘Trump won the election.’”

York’s incident comes during a time when federal officials warned about potential attacks on government buildings amid the FBI’s unprecedented search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump confirmed the raid in a social media post. He published a statement on Twitter saying, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”