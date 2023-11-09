On Wednesday (Nov. 8), the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that their widely publicized strike was over. Following the approval of a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the actors’ union officially halted nationwide picketing at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday (Nov. 9). Notably, the decision arrived days after Sean “Diddy” Combs advocated for a solution to the ordeal with a cinematic, Halloween-themed clip that he dubbed “The Darkest Knight.”

“In a contract valued at over $1 billion, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent, and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and — for the first time — establishes a streaming participation bonus,” read a message shared to SAG-AFTRA members. “Our pension and health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much-needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories, including outsize compensation increases for background performers and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities.”