On Wednesday (Nov. 8), the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that their widely publicized strike was over. Following the approval of a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the actors’ union officially halted nationwide picketing at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday (Nov. 9). Notably, the decision arrived days after Sean “Diddy” Combs advocated for a solution to the ordeal with a cinematic, Halloween-themed clip that he dubbed “The Darkest Knight.”
“In a contract valued at over $1 billion, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent, and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and — for the first time — establishes a streaming participation bonus,” read a message shared to SAG-AFTRA members. “Our pension and health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much-needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories, including outsize compensation increases for background performers and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities.”
THE #SagAftraStrike IS OVER.— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 9, 2023
🧵 Thread below. pic.twitter.com/KDTl9uKBRt
Shortly after, AMPTP expressed that the agreement “represents a new paradigm” in a statement of their own, mirroring much of the same stipulations explained by SAG-AFTRA. “[We are] pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and look forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories,” wrote the trade association, which represents over 350 American television and film production companies.
In response to the news, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) congratulated the Screen Actors Guild’s negotiating committee. “We’re thrilled to see SAG-AFTRA members win a contract that creates new protections for performers and gives them a greater share of the immense value they create,” they tweeted. As REVOLT previously reported, WGA reached a game-changing deal with AMPTP following a strike of their own. “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the writers’ union expressed back in September.
Huge congrats to the members of @sagaftra! #SagAftraStrong #WGAstrong #1u pic.twitter.com/8WISLk7YTR— Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) November 9, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
19 greatest hip hop movies of the ’90s
Trending
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Pepsi Zero Sugar shows up to celebrate and support HBCU students during homecoming season
The brand’s HBCU Tour is part of PepsiCo’s larger commitment to the long-term success of HBCU students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.
Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'
On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson walks back criticism of TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee
Chad admitted that his daughter, Jicyra, gathered him after he publicly slammed Lee for his recent reviews of Atlanta restaurants.
Lauryn Hill tells crowd they're lucky she made it amid criticism over tardiness to shows
“I leave my soul on this stage,” Hill exclaimed during her Nov. 4 concert, speaking directly to those criticizing her for a lack of punctuality.
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
YG reveals that he wants to collab with Bruno Mars
During his “Big Facts” live taping at REVOLT WORLD, YG opened up about his dreams like never before, which include a collab with the one and only Bruno Mars.
YG reveals the reason reading wasn't his go-to hobby & a great book Nipsey Hussle suggested
During REVOLT WORLD, YG shared that thanks to life experience, he was knowledgeable about some of the topics in Nipsey Hussle’s literary suggestions.
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people
“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums
From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.