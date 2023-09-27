On Tuesday (Sept. 26), one major arm of the monthslong Hollywood strike came to an official end after Writers Guild of America (WGA) leaders approved a contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). As REVOLT reported, the deal is widely considered to be exceptional for writers across the country. While the three-year agreement still has to be ratified in early October, members are now able to work, setting the stage for the eventual return of scripted programming.
One of the biggest wins for WGA found within the details is in regard to artificial intelligence. Now, AI won’t be able to write or rewrite literary material, nor can it be considered source material, which means that it won’t subvert a writer’s credit or rights. Other victories include groundbreaking changes to compensation, length of employment, and size of staff.
“Good morning, WGA writers. Welcome to your first day back at work,” tweeted WGA East President Lisa Cullen. “As you fire up your laptops, you do so with more job protections, financial payouts, advancement opportunities, and AI guardrails than you’ve ever had before. YOU got us this. Now go write something amazing.” “A Black Lady Sketch Show” creator Robin Thede called the move “incredible.” “The erosions we were seeing have been corrected, and the years ahead have a solid foundation that values our worth and fosters the advancement of future talent. Now — showrunners — it’s up to you to make sure that ALL writers benefit!”
Currently, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) continue to picket as they await new negotiations. With that said, some within those ranks have found WGA’s success inspiring. In a video shared by Associated Press, actor Jack Black continued his part in the fight by writing, “We ain’t done yet!” on a sign. “Let’s get it done,” he stated afterward.
Check out some additional Twitter reactions to WGA’s agreement below.
Wow! This WGA deal is INCREDIBLE. The erosions we were seeing have been corrected and the years ahead have a solid foundation that values our worth and fosters the advancement of future talent. Now - showrunners, it’s up to you to make sure that ALL writers benefit! 🙌🏽— Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 27, 2023
No, Im really crying right now. This strike has been so hard. Necessary and invigorating, and really fucking hard. But we did it! We fought together. We didn’t take any shit together. We fucking did it! Thank you, wholeheartedly, to our Negcom team. Unions forever. WGA forever✊🏼— alex zaragoza (@byalexzaragoza) September 25, 2023
Friends, now we see the deal language in black and white. This is not hyperbole: Your 2023 WGA Negotiating Committee did a superb job. BRAVO.— LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) September 27, 2023
strikes work, this new contract slaps, and now every creative industry has a baseline upon which to build their own AI protections thanks to the WGA's unfuckwithable stamina and faith.— Dana Murphy (@manadurphy) September 27, 2023
solidarity forever, unions forever. https://t.co/cYuIcD1HhT
Yesterday's price is not today's price. Yesterday's WGA is not today's WGA. We are stronger than we've ever been, and thanks to the last 148 days "gifted to us" by the AMPTP, we understand the power in our unity better than ever. When we fight, we win! This is just the beginning!— Myles Warden (@ReallyMighty) September 27, 2023
As the dust on this strike settles one thing has become clear.— Daniel Kunka (@unikunka) September 27, 2023
The deal took roughly 10 days.
10 days. That’s it. The studio CEOs got serious and we had a deal in 10 days.
When those 10 days happened was not the decision of the writers. It was the decision of the AMPTP.
Love that future staff writers will be financially compensated for their episodes. Lots of newer, bigger things in the contract…but this is a biggie. #WGA pic.twitter.com/Rb59Ar8ltR— Sean Collins-Smith (@SeanTwoNames) September 27, 2023
This deal is incredible in so many ways. But this took my breath away: "In addition to the... writer designated by the Company to make hiring decisions... (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Showrunner’)…” Showrunner is now officially defined in the MBA. AS A WRITER. #WGAStrong— Albert Kim (@MagicBranch) September 27, 2023
To my young and emerging writers. You are the future and I hope this labor action illustrates the power you have moving forward. Never give up, never surrender.— Sal Calleros (@salcalleros) September 27, 2023
