On Tuesday (Sept. 26), one major arm of the monthslong Hollywood strike came to an official end after Writers Guild of America (WGA) leaders approved a contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). As REVOLT reported, the deal is widely considered to be exceptional for writers across the country. While the three-year agreement still has to be ratified in early October, members are now able to work, setting the stage for the eventual return of scripted programming.

One of the biggest wins for WGA found within the details is in regard to artificial intelligence. Now, AI won’t be able to write or rewrite literary material, nor can it be considered source material, which means that it won’t subvert a writer’s credit or rights. Other victories include groundbreaking changes to compensation, length of employment, and size of staff.

“Good morning, WGA writers. Welcome to your first day back at work,” tweeted WGA East President Lisa Cullen. “As you fire up your laptops, you do so with more job protections, financial payouts, advancement opportunities, and AI guardrails than you’ve ever had before. YOU got us this. Now go write something amazing.” “A Black Lady Sketch Show” creator Robin Thede called the move “incredible.” “The erosions we were seeing have been corrected, and the years ahead have a solid foundation that values our worth and fosters the advancement of future talent. Now — showrunners — it’s up to you to make sure that ALL writers benefit!”

Currently, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) continue to picket as they await new negotiations. With that said, some within those ranks have found WGA’s success inspiring. In a video shared by Associated Press, actor Jack Black continued his part in the fight by writing, “We ain’t done yet!” on a sign. “Let’s get it done,” he stated afterward.

