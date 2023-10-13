As writers in America return to work, actors remain on strike. On Wednesday (Oct. 11), the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) negotiating committee sent out a message to union members announcing that ongoing negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have once again broken down.

“It is with profound disappointment that we report the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer,” the letter read. “We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began.”

It then mentioned that artificial intelligence and wage increases continue to be issues that the AMPTP refused to budge on. The committee also revealed counteroffers that were made on behalf of SAG-AFTRA, which included “transforming our revenue share proposal.”

“Instead, they use bully tactics. They intentionally misrepresented to the press,” the message added. “They have done the same with AI, claiming to protect performer consent, but continuing to demand ‘consent’ on the first day of employment for use of a performer’s digital replica for an entire cinematic universe (or any franchise project).”

At the same time, AMPTP responded with an official statement that provided a rebuttal of their own. “SAG-AFTRA’s current offer included what it characterized as a viewership bonus that, by itself, would cost more than $800 million per year – which would create an untenable economic burden. SAG-AFTRA presented few, if any, moves on the numerous remaining open items.” The producers union also felt that “common issues… such as general wage increases, high-budget SVOD residuals, and viewership bonuses” were offered on the same terms that were ratified by the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA).