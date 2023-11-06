Rick Ross has been very vocal about Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent comments regarding her marriage with Will Smith.

In October, he expressed a change of heart about tying the knot one day. During an Instagram Live, the “Hustlin’” hitmaker shared that he was taken aback by the fact that they didn’t sign a prenup, particularly when it came to the pair’s difference in net worths. The MMG boss said while addressing Jada, “What’s your credit score? What’s your beacon score? We don’t believe you was worth $50 million.”

During a sit-down with Rolling Stone published today (Nov. 6), the publication revived Rozay’s discourse around the talk show host. The rapper was asked about his thoughts on Jada’s “Worthy” book tour, considering his collaboration with the actress’ former lover, August Alsina, on 2020’s “Entanglements.”

He stated, “I don’t think I agree with Jada Pinkett. To me, she’s psychologically lost and needs some counseling. Jesus! What [are] you going to tell us next? When you tell us you haven’t been together in six years, you haven’t had sex in this many years, you don’t have a prenuptial agreement — OK, what’s next?”

Later, the famed rapper spoke on Jada’s acting career and Will’s seeming change in demeanor. He said, “I heard the book flopped because she already told us everything. No one cares. That’s what they don’t understand. Sometimes, as celebrities, you can get out of touch. Will Smith isn’t the same Will Smith as he was 20 years ago. Jada Pinkett… come on, Jada! Chill out, baby! You were in the movie Set It Off, and that’s all we know you from. You got $15K for that role, and that’s it. Calm down.”

Despite Rozay claiming the memoir “flopped,” REVOLT reported in October that “Worthy” made the New York Times’ Best Sellers list. It landed at No. 3 on the Hardcover Nonfiction chart and No. 4 on Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction literature.

Toward the end of the excerpt, Ross referenced the actress’ “entanglement” with Jaden Smith’s then-best friend, Alsina. He concluded, “You f**ked your son’s best friend. You said your son introduced you to psychedelics. What’s next?! And to be honest, we’re not interested! I don’t want to know if Tupac [Shakur] got alopecia! Jada, Rozay still got love for you, but go sit down.”

During an October interview with PEOPLE, Jada said the late rapper first showed signs of balding around 1991. She revealed “that his alopecia patterns were far more extreme” than hers and that Shakur kept the diagnosis under wraps to avoid societal pressure.