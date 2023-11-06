Rick Ross has been very vocal about Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent comments regarding her marriage with Will Smith.
In October, he expressed a change of heart about tying the knot one day. During an Instagram Live, the “Hustlin’” hitmaker shared that he was taken aback by the fact that they didn’t sign a prenup, particularly when it came to the pair’s difference in net worths. The MMG boss said while addressing Jada, “What’s your credit score? What’s your beacon score? We don’t believe you was worth $50 million.”
During a sit-down with Rolling Stone published today (Nov. 6), the publication revived Rozay’s discourse around the talk show host. The rapper was asked about his thoughts on Jada’s “Worthy” book tour, considering his collaboration with the actress’ former lover, August Alsina, on 2020’s “Entanglements.”
He stated, “I don’t think I agree with Jada Pinkett. To me, she’s psychologically lost and needs some counseling. Jesus! What [are] you going to tell us next? When you tell us you haven’t been together in six years, you haven’t had sex in this many years, you don’t have a prenuptial agreement — OK, what’s next?”
Later, the famed rapper spoke on Jada’s acting career and Will’s seeming change in demeanor. He said, “I heard the book flopped because she already told us everything. No one cares. That’s what they don’t understand. Sometimes, as celebrities, you can get out of touch. Will Smith isn’t the same Will Smith as he was 20 years ago. Jada Pinkett… come on, Jada! Chill out, baby! You were in the movie Set It Off, and that’s all we know you from. You got $15K for that role, and that’s it. Calm down.”
Despite Rozay claiming the memoir “flopped,” REVOLT reported in October that “Worthy” made the New York Times’ Best Sellers list. It landed at No. 3 on the Hardcover Nonfiction chart and No. 4 on Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction literature.
Toward the end of the excerpt, Ross referenced the actress’ “entanglement” with Jaden Smith’s then-best friend, Alsina. He concluded, “You f**ked your son’s best friend. You said your son introduced you to psychedelics. What’s next?! And to be honest, we’re not interested! I don’t want to know if Tupac [Shakur] got alopecia! Jada, Rozay still got love for you, but go sit down.”
During an October interview with PEOPLE, Jada said the late rapper first showed signs of balding around 1991. She revealed “that his alopecia patterns were far more extreme” than hers and that Shakur kept the diagnosis under wraps to avoid societal pressure.
View this post on Instagram
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
16 best hip hop video games of all time
Trending
REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits
If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.
Jim Jones gives us the 10/27-10/29 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 27 – Oct. 29 weekend forecast. Watch here!
Who are the Top 10 greatest rappers of all time? | 'The Great Debate'
Hosted by Brian “B.Dot” Miller, “The Great Debate” brings together Trina, Symba, Tierra Whack, and Rob Markman as they discuss hip hop’s brightest stars and decide on the genre’s Top 10 artists of all time. In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday and live from REVOLT WORLD, it’s a thrilling debate hip hop lovers truly do not want to miss. Presented by Ally.
How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'
Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'
In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
Jim Jones gives us the 10/20-10/22 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 20 – Oct. 22 weekend forecast. Watch here!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments
REVOLT WORLD kicked off in incredible fashion thanks to big performances, entertaining shows, and interactive installations.
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner
Usher is bringing that A-Town heat to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024!
Machel Montano is on a mission to make Soca music global – Melé is an excellent start
Machel Montano’s personal touch as well as his immense passion for the culture made the 2023 Melé Destinations event special. Read up!
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.
Million meals, one mission: State Farm & Hawks unite for Atlanta | 'REVOLT Black News'
In this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into the collaborative efforts of State Farm Insurance and the Atlanta Hawks. Watch!