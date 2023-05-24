Anytime someone makes a joke at a comedian, they usually fire back with more comedy — and that’s what Kel Mitchell recently did.

Over the past week, photographers have captured Mitchell and his Good Burger buddy Kenan Thomas filming the sequel to their 1997 classic film. The 44-year-old actor wore the movie’s iconic blue and white pinstripe uniform. He also sported his character’s signature box braids.

After photos surfaced online, viewers began comparing Mitchell’s look to that of Jada Pinkett-Smith as Stony in the 1996 film Set It Off. At some point, the Chicago native caught wind of the comparisons. On Tuesday (May 23), he hopped on social media while filming in a blue vehicle and responded as only a comedian would. While in his Ed character voice, Mitchell said, “Peep the wheels, yeah. They said I look like Jada Pinkett, so we’re about to set it off.” Thomas chimed in by repeating the action classic film’s title, followed by Mitchell.

Kel Mitchell saw the tweets pic.twitter.com/qUBHtrTttk — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 23, 2023

Afterward, the Nickelodeon star continued to joke by showing a picture of Smith and her co-stars on the 1996 set as he sang Strafe’s single “Set It Off.” According to a news release, the upcoming film will be a present-day take on its ’90s original. As Ed and Dexter Reed (Thomas) return to the restaurant, they will be joined by a “hilarious new group of employees.”

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans. It’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” Mitchell said. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed, and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Although an exact release date is currently unavailable, Good Burger 2 is expected to premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus later this year.