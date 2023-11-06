Announced today (Nov. 6), SZA and Metro Boomin were named in Variety’s 2023 Hitmakers list. The celebration spotlights the key players behind this year’s Top 25 songs, according to Billboard and Luminate Charts metrics.

The pair will also be featured in the publication’s Nov. 29 issue and be honored at an accompanying event slated to take place later this month.

Variety‘s Executive Music Editor Jem Aswad commented on the significance of the laurel. “The goal of Hitmakers has always been to honor the top artists and songs of the year, and especially the people behind them,” he explained. “SZA, her SOS album and tour, and her hits this year are not only a creative and commercial triumph but one with a reach that stretches far beyond the music world. We are so proud to honor her as our Hitmaker of the Year.”

Along with SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Metro Boomin and boygenius, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Maren Morris and Mark Ronson are among the honorees at Variety’s seventh annual Hitmakers celebration. https://t.co/8KZMRPCNpR — Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2023

SZA’s latest accolade came on the heels of several award show nominations. Last Thursday (Nov. 2), Femme It Forward announced its Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala featuring the songstress, as well as Teyana Taylor, Brandy, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, Monaleo, and more.

On Nov. 1, BET’s Soul Train Awards revealed that SZA, Usher, and Summer Walker were leading with nine nominations. Other notable mentions included 21 Savage, Coco Jones, and Victoria Monét. The ceremony is slated to air on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. local time, marking a busy month for the “Shirt” hitmaker.

Her critically acclaimed SOS debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in December. The 23-track project launched hit singles like “Kill Bill,” “Snooze,” and “Nobody Gets Me,” among others. It also contained guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

SZA followed the LP with a successful tour in Europe and the United States. The second leg of her North American show run kicked off on Sept. 20 in Miami with stops in major cities like Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and her hometown of St. Louis. It concluded on Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Arizona.