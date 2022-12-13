Last Friday (Dec. 9), SZA released her highly anticipated sophomore album, SOS. Her fans have waited long and patiently since the arrival of her debut album, Ctrl, back in 2017, but now, their musical palettes are quite satisfied. If SOS did not suffice by itself, the TDE songstress took to social media today (Dec. 13) to surprise fans with the news surrounding her upcoming North American tour for the album. For music lovers, there is never a bad time for their favorite artists to hit the road and engage with fans through live performances. With this in mind, SZA wasted no time with the news after releasing the new album.

I just wanted to say THANK YOU …genuinely thank you 🤍 — SZA (@sza) December 11, 2022

This must be an amazing feeling for the prolific singer as this will serve as her first-ever headlining arena tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-stop tour will see SZA hit major cities across North America, beginning with the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on February 21. She’ll be joined by R&B singer Omar Apollo, who released his debut album, Ivory, in April. From there, SZA will head to Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Washington D.C. and more. On March 4, she’ll take over New York’s Madison Square Garden, followed by a performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 7. After hitting the West Coast, she will wrap up the tour in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

SOS is a public performance of trying to care less about what’s outside of one’s control, an airing of grievances about haters, but also, a claiming of blessings that should occupy the artist’s mind instead. It is a confidently executed exploration of what makes a person feel tired and weak. While it features some sad records, it is saved from overwhelming sorrow by songs that bring beauty to those hardships.

Tickets for SZA’s SOS tour will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 16, at 12 p.m.