On Thursday (Nov. 2), Femme It Forward announced that they’ll be honoring some of the entertainment industry’s most notable Black women at their upcoming Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala on Nov. 10. The event, which will take place in Beverly Hills and is being held in conjunction with Live Nation, will acknowledge SZA, Teyana Taylor, Brandy, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, Monaleo, and more for their outstanding achievements as true innovators in their respective fields.

“After experiencing the powerful joy, inspiration, and genuine love of our inaugural event, we’re thrilled to bring together more trailblazing women and honor their impact at the second annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala,” said Femme It Forward CEO and founder Heather Lowery in a press release. “This awards gala goes beyond giving the extraordinary women who have impacted culture their flowers as we look to plant more seeds of change for the future.”