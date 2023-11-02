Today (Nov. 2), the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced that former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills pleaded guilty to federal charges in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to WREG, he’s also agreed to plead guilty to state charges and cooperate with ongoing investigations. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 15 years.

As REVOLT previously reported, Mills was indicted alongside Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, and Justin Smith in connection with the beating and death of Nichols back in January. In video footage released to the public, the aforementioned authorities could be seen brutally beating the 29-year-old following a traffic stop. An autopsy report described multiple brain injuries, contusions, cuts, and bruises on his head and other body parts. Nichols’ death was declared a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma.