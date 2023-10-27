A Black mother in Mississippi who found out her son was fatally run over by a police officer several months after his disappearance has now retained legal assistance on the matter.

Jackson’s WJTV reported that attorney Ben Crump is representing Bettersten Wade, who reached out to authorities after her son, Dexter Wade, went missing in March. It wasn’t until the case was turned over to a new investigator that she found out about his tragic passing. Made even more harrowing is the fact that the Jackson Police Department had the 37-year-old buried in a common grave among unclaimed bodies – all as Bettersten continued a frantic search. Once she learned the news, she had to pay $250 in order to claim her son’s body and wait several weeks for the gravesite to be located.