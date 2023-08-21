On Friday’s (Aug. 18) episode, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” continued to keep folks aware of critical issues affecting Black people across the nation, starting with an update about the six white Mississippi police who brutalized two innocent Black men. “RBN” also examined the case of a 19-year-old Black woman, Noni Battiste-Kosoko, who was taken to jail for a misdemeanor yet did not make it home alive. Another topic addressed was the disturbing trend of attacks on the Black gay and trans community. On a lighter note, the episode also featured Usher, who spoke about his philanthropic endeavors.
The installment started with an update from Rankin County, Mississippi, where six white former officers have been accused of physically and sexually assaulting Michael Jenkins, 32, and Eddie Parker, 35. “No white police officer in the history of the state of Mississippi has ever served jail time or prison time for harming a Black person,” said attorney Malik Shabazz. But the truly bombshell allegation in the $400 million civil suit against the officers, who have all pleaded guilty, is that the racist attack was motivated due to the victims supposedly dating white women. Added Shabazz, “They were clear that they were there and conducting this torture because Jenkins and Parker had allegedly been dating white women. And throughout the course of this two-hour ordeal, they continuously called them n**gers and monkeys. This is a hate crime.”
On the night of Jan. 24, now-ex-deputies Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton and Daniel Opdyke, as well as ex-police officer Joshua Hartfield, some of whom described themselves as the “Goon Squad,” entered Jenkins and Parkers’ home without a warrant. A white neighbor reported the two Black men for “suspicious behavior.” Over the next two hours, the Black men were heinously tortured with waterboarding and tasers. The former officers reportedly tried to sodomize the men with a sex toy and even forced it into Jenkins’ mouth. The night ended with Elward putting his gun in Jenkins’ mouth and pulling the trigger. Fortunately, Jenkins survived his injuries. But while he laid in a pool of blood, the rogue officers gathered on the porch to try and figure out how to cover up their crimes. That reportedly included planting evidence like methamphetamine and a BB gun, which led to initial felony charges against Jenkins and Parker but have since been dropped.
On Aug. 3, each of the former officers pleaded guilty to 16 felonies, including civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights under the color of law, and obstruction of justice. On the same day, State Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced her office filed charges of aggravated assault, home invasion, obstruction of justice and more. On Aug. 14, all six defendants pleaded guilty to the state charges, too. They are now facing 80 to 120 years in prison. They will be sentenced in mid-November.
The criminal justice system is particularly dangerous for Black people. In May, 19-year-old Battiste-Kosoko was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and placed in the Fulton County Jail system. She died in custody, and her family is seeking answers. Battiste-Kosoko’s loved ones were accompanied by attorneys at a press conference where they pleaded with officials for information. Her mother said her daughter suffered from an unspecified mental health issue and that she was unaware of her arrest until several days later — after she had been reported missing. “We don’t know if she saw any medical professionals or mental health professionals while she was detained at the jail,” said attorney Sho Watson. “We just don’t know. And that’s quite honestly frustrating.”
Battiste-Kosoko was dead less than two months after entering the jail, and there have been no explanations from Fulton County. Allegedly, an autopsy is not ready to be made public. This is just the latest tragedy from the Fulton County Jail, where only days after her death was made public, Christopher Smith, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead. These deaths also draw attention to the problematic cash bail system, where pretrial detainees, who often haven’t been convicted of a crime, are only being held because they can’t afford bail. In July, the FBI launched a federal investigation into the Fulton County Jail, but it’s too little, too late for Battiste-Kosoko and other victims. “RBN” took a deep look at the rising crime in jails and the problems the cash-bail system causes like overcrowded facilities and unsanitary conditions.
Last month, a renowned professional dancer and proud gay Black man, O’Shae Sibley, was stabbed and killed in Brooklyn after being confronted by a group of teens for reportedly voguing to a Beyoncé song. “RBN” also discussed the dangers of being Black and queer, and whether or not the Black community is doing enough as far as protection. Let’s not forget the over 520 anti-LGBTQ+ state bills lawmakers have reportedly introduced just this year.
On a lighter note, “RBN” correspondent Kennedy Rue sat down with Usher Raymond for a discussion about mentorship. The R&B vet was recently in Atlanta to support his nonprofit, Usher’s New Look. He is passionate about the program that prepares future leaders from underserved communities. “Mentorship, managing to — pun intended — usher them through high school and then on into the private sector,” said the music icon of one of his nonprofit’s goals. “Any person from any level of business had a mentor… had someone to believe in them.”
Be sure to watch new episodes of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app. Plus, tune into a clip from this week’s episode below.
Usher Is Giving Black and Brown Kids Tools They Need To Succeed -- And Helping Mothers Out
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival, co-presented by Walmart, rocks to a sold-out crowd
On Saturday, Aug. 5, 13,000 people packed the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary.
Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives
The annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 this year, has partnered with Walmart Makers Studio to help celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by honoring the Black creatives and fans who shaped the genre’s legacy through style, beauty, visual culture, and much more.
Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!