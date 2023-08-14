Photo: Jeremy Hogan/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.14.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, six former Mississippi police officers appeared in court earlier this month to plead guilty to federal civil rights charges after torturing two Black men. As stated in court documents, said officers — most of whom called themselves “The Goon Squad” — subjected Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to tasers, waterboarding, and anal penetration with a sex toy. One of the accused also shot a gun while it was in Jenkins’ mouth, leaving him with a broken jaw, lacerated tongue, and severe neck wounds.

Today (Aug. 14), all six have now plead guilty to state charges in relation to the extreme incident. In video footage provided by WJTV below, Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke, and Joshua Hartfield appeared in Rankin County court with shackled wrists and prison uniforms with the names of the county jails covered in tape.

The situation came to light following a civil rights probe conducted by the Justice Department, leading to conspiracy against rights, obstruction of justice, deprivation of rights under color of law, discharge of a firearm under a crime of violence, and conspiracy to obstruct justice charges against the ex-officers. Following the guilty pleas, U.S. District Judge Tom Lee said that sentencing will take place in November.

“The six deputies would punch and beat two handcuffed men at will, hurting and humiliating both Jenkins and Parker. Deputies also repeatedly and gratuitously kicked the men as if they were animals while they lay subdued and handcuffed,” read a lawsuit filed by the assaulted party that seeks $400 million in damages. “In their repeated use of racial slurs in the course of their violent acts, [the deputies] were oppressive and hateful against their African-American victims. Defendants were motivated on the basis of race and the color of the skin of the persons they assaulted.”

