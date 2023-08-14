As previously reported by REVOLT, six former Mississippi police officers appeared in court earlier this month to plead guilty to federal civil rights charges after torturing two Black men. As stated in court documents, said officers — most of whom called themselves “The Goon Squad” — subjected Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to tasers, waterboarding, and anal penetration with a sex toy. One of the accused also shot a gun while it was in Jenkins’ mouth, leaving him with a broken jaw, lacerated tongue, and severe neck wounds.

Today (Aug. 14), all six have now plead guilty to state charges in relation to the extreme incident. In video footage provided by WJTV below, Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke, and Joshua Hartfield appeared in Rankin County court with shackled wrists and prison uniforms with the names of the county jails covered in tape.