Photo: Pgiam/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  08.04.2023

On Thursday (Aug. 3), six former Mississippi police officers pled guilty to what’s being described as race-fueled assault charges. As reported by WJTV, most of the ousted individuals called themselves The Goon Squad “because of their willingness to use excessive force.”

According to court documents, said officers forced their way into a Braxton residence without a warrant and handcuffed Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker back in January. For roughly 90 minutes, Jenkins and Parker were subjected to several torturous acts, including being shot by tasers, “waterboarded” with milk, chocolate syrup, and alcohol, and anally penetrated with an unknown object. At one point, one of the accused placed a gun in Jenkins’ mouth and pulled the trigger, letting off a bullet that left the victim with a broken jaw, lacerated tongue, and severe neck wounds.

In an attempt to cover up their atrocities, the ex-officers planted a firearm and drugs and removed home surveillance footage footage, spent shell cases, and taser cartridges. Jenkins was then hit with aggravated assault and controlled substance possession while Parker was charged for disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.

The situation came to light following a civil rights probe conducted by the Justice Department, leading to a myriad of charges against each of the six. Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, and Daniel Opdyke, who worked under the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, and Joshua Hartfield, a former member of the Richland Police Department, accepted guilt for conspiracy against rights, obstructions of justice, deprivation of rights under color of law, discharge of a firearm under a crime of violence, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. In addition, Dedmon, Elward, and Opdyke also pleaded guilty to three federal felony offenses for a separate incident from December 2022. U.S. District Judge Tom Lee stated that all six will be sentenced some time in November.

Revolt - New Episodes