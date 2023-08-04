On Thursday (Aug. 3), six former Mississippi police officers pled guilty to what’s being described as race-fueled assault charges. As reported by WJTV, most of the ousted individuals called themselves The Goon Squad “because of their willingness to use excessive force.”

According to court documents, said officers forced their way into a Braxton residence without a warrant and handcuffed Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker back in January. For roughly 90 minutes, Jenkins and Parker were subjected to several torturous acts, including being shot by tasers, “waterboarded” with milk, chocolate syrup, and alcohol, and anally penetrated with an unknown object. At one point, one of the accused placed a gun in Jenkins’ mouth and pulled the trigger, letting off a bullet that left the victim with a broken jaw, lacerated tongue, and severe neck wounds.

In an attempt to cover up their atrocities, the ex-officers planted a firearm and drugs and removed home surveillance footage footage, spent shell cases, and taser cartridges. Jenkins was then hit with aggravated assault and controlled substance possession while Parker was charged for disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.