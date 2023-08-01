Menu
Photo: Kyle Mazza / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.01.2023

Four people were injured in a shooting near Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, Mississippi on Monday (July 31).

The Columbus Police Department told WBLT that two people got into an altercation around North Leigh Road near the back of the hospital close to 4:00 p.m. “It is still early in the case, but we believe there was an argument of some type between persons in these two vehicles,” Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the news station.

He continued, “We believe the suspects in the first vehicle opened their door and started shooting toward the victim’s vehicle. Four people in the second vehicle were injured, and we believe they were struck by gunfire. The [suspect’s] car left the area at that time and the victims were treated at Baptist Hospital.” According to Daughtry, four people have been detained for questioning. “We are continuing to sort out what happened,” the chief added. “The area is safe — we are working to determine if they knew one another.”

This incident comes days after a mass shooting that took place this past Sunday (July 30), at a large block party in Muncie, Indiana, leaving one person dead and more than a dozen others injured, according to the local police. “Words cannot express our deep grief and sympathy for the families of those injured, and we are taking swift action to prevent future incidents, [providing] relief for the victims and their families, and [will] encourage mental health resources for our community at large,” Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said in a statement. “As the investigation is ongoing, we will keep the public updated as we are able. At this time, we do not believe that this was the act of a single gunman with the intent to target a specific group of people.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mass shooting at Indiana block party leaves one dead and more than a dozen injured

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.31.2023

Gillie Da King pours his heart out in tribute post to his late son YNG Cheese

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Former Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler pleads not guilty in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.25.2023

Judge declares mistrial in YNW Melly double murder case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

YNG Cheese, rapper and son of Gillie Da King, shot and killed in Philadelphia

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Las Vegas police issue search warrant for home in connection with the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Family of Jarrell Garris demand police release the full bodycam footage of his shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.15.2023

Susan Lorincz enters a written plea of not guilty in the shooting death of Ajike "AJ" Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.11.2023

Family of Ajike "AJ" Owens continues fight for justice with "righteous outrage" rally

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.09.2023

Gunman in El Paso Walmart mass shooting is sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.08.2023

Tony Yayo says Pop Smoke's death "f**ked New York up"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.08.2023

President Joe Biden responds after several mass shootings occurred before and on the Fourth of July

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.05.2023

Philadelphia suspect held without bail after he allegedly killed five people and injured two children

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.05.2023

Fort Worth police investigating a shooting ahead of the Fourth of July that left three dead and eight more wounded

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.04.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mass shooting at Indiana block party leaves one dead and more than a dozen injured

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.31.2023

Gillie Da King pours his heart out in tribute post to his late son YNG Cheese

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Former Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler pleads not guilty in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.25.2023

Judge declares mistrial in YNW Melly double murder case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

YNG Cheese, rapper and son of Gillie Da King, shot and killed in Philadelphia

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Las Vegas police issue search warrant for home in connection with the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Family of Jarrell Garris demand police release the full bodycam footage of his shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.15.2023

Susan Lorincz enters a written plea of not guilty in the shooting death of Ajike "AJ" Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.11.2023

Family of Ajike "AJ" Owens continues fight for justice with "righteous outrage" rally

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.09.2023

Gunman in El Paso Walmart mass shooting is sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.08.2023

Tony Yayo says Pop Smoke's death "f**ked New York up"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.08.2023

President Joe Biden responds after several mass shootings occurred before and on the Fourth of July

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.05.2023

Philadelphia suspect held without bail after he allegedly killed five people and injured two children

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.05.2023

Fort Worth police investigating a shooting ahead of the Fourth of July that left three dead and eight more wounded

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.04.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Drink Champs

Shyne reveals the real reason he no longer blames Diddy for his imprisonment

“I don’t really blame that on [Diddy] now as much as I did then,” Shyne began. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness.”

By Gregory Dale
  /  01.08.2022
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes