Another day, another mass shooting in America. Gunmen opened fire at a large block party in Muncie, Indiana early Sunday (July 30) morning, leaving one person dead and more than a dozen others injured, local police said.

Muncie police said they responded to multiple reports of people shot in the area of S. Hackley Street and E. Willard Street a little after 1:00 a.m. There has been no word of any arrests as of yet. “One [30-year-old] male has been confirmed deceased. Multiple victims are receiving treatment at our local hospital and more critical patients were airlifted to other facilities. All scenes are contained and there is no immediate threat to [the] [public’s] safety. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838,” the City of Munich wrote in a press release posted on their Facebook page. “We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured.”



The exact amount of people injured has yet to be confirmed, but officials at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital told The Associated Press that 19 victims were treated in their emergency department for injuries related to yesterday’s shooting, and 13 of them remained at the hospital “in stabilized condition” that same morning.