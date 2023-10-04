Photo: Leon Bennett/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), Krayzie Bone broke his silence following what was reported to be a cardiovascular emergency. Taking to Instagram, the Cleveland icon shared an image of himself next to his hospital bed and revealed to fans that he fought for his life over a nine-day period.

“I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me,” he explained. “Never take life for granted, enjoy it while you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Trust me, I needed every last one of them.”

As REVOLT previously stated, Krayzie was admitted into a hospital back in September after reportedly coughing up blood. In subsequent updates provided by TMZ, it was said that he needed at least two surgeries to address a bleeding artery in one of his lungs.

Since then, scores of Krayzie’s peers in music and entertainment shared support across social media, including LeBron James, E-40, DJ Paul, Kid Cudi, and Da Brat. Longtime collaborator and group member Layzie Bone shared an IG message of his own that asked supporters for privacy.

“Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope,” he wrote. “Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

In the past, Krayzie has been vocal about his ongoing battle with sarcoidosis. While there hasn’t been any confirmation of said disease being a recent factor, the “Thug Mentality” rapper did explain how his breathing was affected by the inflammatory condition in a past video. “It attacks different organs. It could be your heart, your liver, your kidney. Mine happened to be my lungs,” Krayzie revealed. “I was going on stage, I was coughing. It had gotten to the point where I started coughing in the middle of my verses… I was like, ‘Something ain’t right.'”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Krayzie Bone
Rap

Future joins Young Scooter in "Hard To Handle" video

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

Jay Rock returns with "Ambition (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

Kid Cudi says his upcoming album 'INSANO' will have over 40 songs

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.04.2023

New video game trailer comes with a classic Eminem and Nate Dogg collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

Lil Yachty's recent Toronto show featured a surprise performance from Drake

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross reflect on helping each other defeat substance abuse 

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.04.2023

Jeezy admits feeling like he wasn't always a good person

By Aria Bell
  /  10.03.2023

Lil Yachty adds to a growing EP with J. Cole-assisted "The Secret Recipe"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

ASAP Rocky praises forthcoming album 'Don't Be Dumb' as his "best work yet"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.03.2023

No matter how much success he attains, Lil Baby is adamant he won't ever forget where he comes from

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.03.2023

Lola Brooke thanks fans after "You" visual with Bryson Tiller generates a million views in a week

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

JAY-Z and mother Dr. Gloria Carter honored at Brooklyn Public Library Gala

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to receive Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.03.2023

Drake announces new "Table For One" episode ahead of 'For All The Dogs' album

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

Dr. Dre reflects on the moment he almost quit music: "My entire life would be different now"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.03.2023
