As REVOLT previously stated, Krayzie was admitted into a hospital back in September after reportedly coughing up blood. In subsequent updates provided by TMZ, it was said that he needed at least two surgeries to address a bleeding artery in one of his lungs.

Since then, scores of Krayzie’s peers in music and entertainment shared support across social media, including LeBron James, E-40, DJ Paul, Kid Cudi, and Da Brat. Longtime collaborator and group member Layzie Bone shared an IG message of his own that asked supporters for privacy.

“Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope,” he wrote. “Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

In the past, Krayzie has been vocal about his ongoing battle with sarcoidosis. While there hasn’t been any confirmation of said disease being a recent factor, the “Thug Mentality” rapper did explain how his breathing was affected by the inflammatory condition in a past video. “It attacks different organs. It could be your heart, your liver, your kidney. Mine happened to be my lungs,” Krayzie revealed. “I was going on stage, I was coughing. It had gotten to the point where I started coughing in the middle of my verses… I was like, ‘Something ain’t right.'”