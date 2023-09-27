As REVOLT previously reported, Krayzie Bone was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday (Sept. 22) and is currently dealing with a severe cardiovascular condition, one that’s possibly being exacerbated by his long-term battle with the inflammatory disease sarcoidosis. Today (Sept. 27), TMZ stated that the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper will go into a second surgery to address internal bleeding.

On Tuesday (Sept. 26), longtime friend and collaborator Layzie Bone broke his silence on the matter via an Instagram post, which contained an image of the Cleveland collective in better times. “In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone Thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” he stated. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope.”

Layzie continued, “Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”