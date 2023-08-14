The police department in Cleveland, Ohio has announced that one of the three street signs recently dedicated to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has been stolen. The taken sign was erected at East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue. The creation of them were much-anticipated as they were announced back in June.

At a dedication ceremony held on Friday (Aug. 11), in conjunction with hip hop’s 50th birthday, the City of Cleveland changed the name of East 99th Street to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way. Bizzy Bone and Krayzie Bone attended the ceremony along with plenty of the group’s fans. Three honorary signs reflecting the name change were installed at the street’s intersections.

Fans and residents of the city petitioned the city for the dedication signs a year ago. The effort, led by Felicia C. Haney and Juan Goodwin, received 70 percent of the signatures needed for the Cleveland City Council to consider the matter, and the petition was backed by Council Member Kevin Conwell, among others.

The theft comes just two days after the signs’ installation. It is unclear who may have taken it and what time it disappeared. Current reports are also unclear on where the third sign is located at this point in time. But, rest assured that authorities are on the hunt for it for the town’s famed hometown heroes.

The music group is from the city and has proudly represented it in various songs throughout the years. The theft of the sign prompted reactions from some of the legendary group’s members on social media.

Bizzy Bone posted on his Instagram Stories: “Everybody relax it the sign in the middle of the street on the darkest part. People going overboard with extra disappointment STOOOOOP!!!!” Layzie Bone also posted a short statement to his Instagram Stories that simply said: “N**gaz ain’t s**t.”