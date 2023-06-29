Fans can finally meet Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at “Tha Crossroads” now that the hip hop supergroup will be immortalized in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio with an official street naming ceremony. The news was announced earlier this week.
The upcoming honor will be held on Aug. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. local time, according to Cleveland News 5. City leaders are paying homage to Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Bizzy Bone, and Wish Bone by renaming the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.” Supporters of the group created a petition to do so over a year ago and officials have finally agreed that it’s time.
Felicia C. Haney, the owner of Beach Street Publicity, is one of the Cleveland residents who started the petition. “There’s nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,” she told the outlet when discussing why she made an effort to put her plan into motion. The street naming is backed by Ward 10 Councilman Anthony Hairston and the Spread the Love Foundation, the St. Luke’s Foundation, and the Famicos Foundation, and the city will sponsor it.
“Growing up on that street was crazy,” Krayzie Bone recalled to Rock the Bells following the announcement. “We had many, many adventures on that street. We got in so much trouble. Our street was 99th and St. Clair, but we renamed our street because of the two nines — the 99 — we called it ‘Double Glock.’ I remember we shot the streetlights out on the street, so the police would no longer ride down it. At night, they would only come to the corner of the street, shine their lights down there and keep driving past. They wouldn’t come down the street. Every time they would have somebody fix the light, we’d take it right back out with either a BB gun or a little .22 rifle.”
The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member continued, “Everything really did birth who we really were in that era. We had started rapping together back in junior high school, then it carried over to high school until we got out of school. When we [got] out of school that’s when all of us were on 99th. We was definitely focused on our music around the time we was on 99th for sure.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Wiz Khalifa delivers new visual for "Swole Life"
Jay Rock teams up with Kal Banx for "Eastside"
Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"
Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!