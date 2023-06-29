Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Fans can finally meet Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at “Tha Crossroads” now that the hip hop supergroup will be immortalized in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio with an official street naming ceremony. The news was announced earlier this week.

The upcoming honor will be held on Aug. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. local time, according to Cleveland News 5. City leaders are paying homage to Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Bizzy Bone, and Wish Bone by renaming the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.” Supporters of the group created a petition to do so over a year ago and officials have finally agreed that it’s time.

Felicia C. Haney, the owner of Beach Street Publicity, is one of the Cleveland residents who started the petition. “There’s nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,” she told the outlet when discussing why she made an effort to put her plan into motion. The street naming is backed by Ward 10 Councilman Anthony Hairston and the Spread the Love Foundation, the St. Luke’s Foundation, and the Famicos Foundation, and the city will sponsor it.

“Growing up on that street was crazy,” Krayzie Bone recalled to Rock the Bells following the announcement. “We had many, many adventures on that street. We got in so much trouble. Our street was 99th and St. Clair, but we renamed our street because of the two nines — the 99 — we called it ‘Double Glock.’ I remember we shot the streetlights out on the street, so the police would no longer ride down it. At night, they would only come to the corner of the street, shine their lights down there and keep driving past. They wouldn’t come down the street. Every time they would have somebody fix the light, we’d take it right back out with either a BB gun or a little .22 rifle.”

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member continued, “Everything really did birth who we really were in that era. We had started rapping together back in junior high school, then it carried over to high school until we got out of school. When we [got] out of school that’s when all of us were on 99th. We was definitely focused on our music around the time we was on 99th for sure.”

