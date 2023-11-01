Many on social media have provided humorous responses to Holmes and Robach’s new venture, with user VaniVaniity calling them “the real Angela and Ghost” — a direct reference to “Power” characters James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Angela Valdes. Another user, jeanpthemc, jokingly deducted that they “definitely listen to Future.”

As REVOLT previously reported, ABC News removed Holmes and Robach from “GMA3: What You Need to Know” in December 2022 after footage surfaced alluding to an extramarital affair.

“I want to say that, while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best,” ABC News President Kim Godwin told employees during an editorial call following the ouster. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us… We are kind, we are inclusive. We are respectful and we are transparent, and we are focused on the work.”

Check out additional reactions to Holmes and Robach’s podcast announcement below.