Now that Halloween is over, Mariah Carey is ready to get the masses into the Christmas spirit. In a video shared earlier today (Nov. 1), viewers can see her encased in a block of ice as costumed individuals work to unfreeze her. She eventually breaks out and thaws with help from her powerful voice, kicking off a huge celebration with her children, Monroe and Moroccan, and loved ones as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” plays in the background. “It’s time!” a message reads at the end of the colorful clip.

Released in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” helped to solidify Carey as the de facto queen of the holiday season. Every year, the uptempo classic, which the R&B legend produced alongside Walter Afanasieff, finds it way back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 during this time. Its most recent placement at No. 1 was in December 2022.