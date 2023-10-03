In an interview with REVOLT, Carey spoke about how it felt to watch the aforementioned track reach the 1 billion stream mark and earn a diamond certification.

“It’s an amazing thing and I’m very thankful. I can’t believe this song I wrote so long ago when I first started… Christmas songs take a while to permeate the culture, you know what I mean?” the R&B icon said. “It’s an honor and, honestly, it’s all because of my fans. Even people who aren’t necessarily my fans, they’re just like, ‘Whatever, we like that song.’ It’s a huge honor and I’m thankful for all of it. The billion streams, the diamond award, all of it.”

Check out the full schedule for Mariah Carey’s upcoming tour below.

“Merry Christmas One And All! Tour” dates:

Nov. 15: Highland, CA — Yaamava’ Casino

Nov. 17: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 21: Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Nov. 24: Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Nov. 27: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 29: Montreal, Quebec — Centre Bell

Dec. 1: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 3: Chicago, IL — United Center

Dec. 5: Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 11: Boston, MA — TD Garden

Dec. 13: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 15: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 17: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden