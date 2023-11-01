On Tuesday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared a video from a reporter who happened to come across A$AP Rocky during a jog in West Hollywood. In an attempt to ask a few questions, she tried to keep up with the Harlem rapper and even got rid of her footwear midway. Somehow, she was able to confirm that Rocky is still working on his long-awaited album, Don’t Be Dumb, before running completely out of breath, humoring the father of two in the process.

The clip continued to reveal that she did manage to catch him at another location later in the day. After a quick plug of his collaboration with Puma, he admitted that he was impressed by the reporter’s persistence. “You’re a trooper. God bless you,” the “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” star said. “I heard you threw it up, so lunch is on me.”