Last Tuesday (Oct. 3), A$AP Rocky entered into his 35th year of life, and videos of the Harlemite’s birthday celebration landed on the internet for fans to enjoy over the weekend. In one clip shared from a live stream, he and Rihanna were seen boogying down with friends to songs like Waka Flocka’s “Round Of Applause” and Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Some Mo.”

The footage arrived days after Drake released his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, which contained songs that many are speculating to be a diss toward the aforementioned couple. On the track “Fear Of Heights,” the OVO captain seemed to be rapping about a former flame — presumed to be Rihanna — who people continue to connect him to on social media.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be, gyal can’t run me, better him than me, better it’s not me, I’m anti, I’m anti, yeah, and the sex was average with you, yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you, okay, I’m auntie like your daddy’s sister, auntie like a family picture, and I had way badder b**ches than you, TBH, yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you, y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antigua…”

As REVOLT previously explained, Rocky and Rihanna introduced the world to their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, back in September via an exclusive photo shoot. In snaps taken by Miles Diggs, the artists were seen in several shots with newborn Riot and 17-month-old RZA Athelston Mayers both outside and within their sprawling residence.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky said about his growing clan in an interview with Dazed & Confused. “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate… Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”