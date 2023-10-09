On Friday (Oct. 6), Drake unveiled his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, a 23-song body of work with additional assists from Lil Yachty, SZA, J. Cole, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, the project is expected to generate 450,000 album-equivalent units during its first week of release.

In spite of the commercial success that is expected, the Canadian talent was met with a lot of criticism over his latest body of work, much of which began via a review from none other than Joe Budden. As previously reported by REVOLT, the OVO star shared a lengthy response to his New Jersey counterpart, a scathing attack on a rapper-turned-podcaster who he considered a “failure” as a result of both his opinion and career moves.

“You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip ’cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this, just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success,” Drake wrote. “A quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity… You switched careers ’cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living check to check, and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the GOAT.”

On Sunday (Oct. 8), Drake continued his onslaught toward detractors by posting a new message on Instagram. “I thank God for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics,” he said, seemingly making a reference to all of the media mavens who reacted to the release of For All The Dogs. Said post also included various images of the 6 God during the final days of his “It’s All A Blur Tour.”