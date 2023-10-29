Track two, “Say My Grace,” on Offset’s new album, Set It Off, finds the balance of an uptempo beat and lyrics that reveal how he has been coping with some of the devastating curveballs that he has faced in life.

The track, which was produced by Vinylz, FNZ, and Maneesh, enlists the help of Travis Scott for the second verse. In a new Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden, the Migos member opened up about the backstory behind the record.

“It was the first song I did after the tragedy, honestly,” he first revealed, alluding to the death of group member Takeoff. As widely covered by REVOLT, the 28-year-old was fatally wounded at a party in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2022.

Offset continued, “The beat was just so crazy, and I felt like I wanted a lit song that was talking about some s**t. When it came to me, I was like, ‘Why I lose my brother to bullets?/ Why I lose my grandma to cancer?’ This is real s**t. Like those are real painful, but I didn’t want to make the song so painful, you know what I’m saying?”

He further explained that despite the process of making the album starting off with him working through grief, he did not want the weight of his feelings to overshadow the remainder of the project. “‘Cause I don’t want to relive that s**t, and I don’t want that s**t to be, like, a prison-like feeling, you know what I’m saying?” said the metro Atlanta native.

He would go on to explain that “Say My Grace” was initially titled something completely different. “At first, I named it ‘Why God?’ I changed the name ‘cause I never want to question God, but that’s how this feel, though. When you go through that s**t, and when you see it firsthand, everybody that questions the s**t, like something that happened or anything, they be like, ‘God, why this happen to me?’ And I knew people would feel how I felt… those quotes are relatable.”

Set It Off, his sophomore solo LP, was released on Oct. 13. The album lists 21 songs and includes features from Cardi B on two tracks, Chlöe Bailey, Young Nudy, Latto, Mango Foo, Future, and Don Toliver.