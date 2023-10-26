At least 16 people were killed and dozens were injured from a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday (Oct. 25) night, reporters said.

According to officials, the incident unfolded in multiple locations, including a bowling alley called Sparetime Recreation where a children’s league was happening at the time, and Schemengees Bar — a local restaurant. The person of interest is still at large and has been on the run for hours, causing a shelter-in-place advisory in multiple communities in the city.

A police bulletin identified the person of interest in the attack as Robert Card, a 40-year-old white man. Police said he was a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine. They added that he was recently committed to a mental institution. “Law enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card, [born] April 4, 1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts,” a statement from Lewiston Maine Police Department’s Facebook page read alongside a face shot of the man. There were no further updates; however, officials confirmed that a news conference was scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m in Lewiston City Hall.

As previously reported by REVOLT, back in August, three people were killed and six others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside of a popular biker bar — Cook’s Corner — in Orange County, California. The shooting happened after a domestic dispute between the suspect and his wife, who was allegedly one of the victims that was shot dead. The suspect also died after he was shot by police who responded to the incident. The six people that were injured were transported to a nearby hospital — five of them were reported to have gunshot wounds.