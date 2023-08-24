Three people were killed and six others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside of a popular biker bar in Orange County, California last night (Aug. 23), authorities said.
According to KCAL News, the suspect also died after he was shot by deputies who responded to the incident at Cook’s Corner. Although law enforcement have yet to release identification, the media outlet reported that the shooter was a retired cop, who spent 30 years at the Ventura Police Department.
The shooting happened a little after 7 p.m. following a domestic dispute between the suspect and his wife, who was allegedly one of the victims that was shot dead. The six people that were injured were transported to the hospital. Five of them were reported to have gunshot wounds. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a press conference regarding the shooting is set to happen this afternoon (Aug. 24). “No information will be released until then,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s department said in a statement posted on Twitter this morning. “Thank you for your patience.”
#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023
#OCSDPIO We will hold a media briefing in the afternoon of Thursday August 24 regarding the shooting in Trabuco Canyon. Time and location of the media briefing will be shared here later this morning. No information will be released until then. Thank you for your patience.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023
“Heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a statement on her Twitter account. “My office has received updates from the DA and Sheriff’s Department, I am continuing to watch this closely.”
There have been more than 460 mass shootings this year in the United States. As previously reported by REVOLT, four people were recently injured during a shooting near Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, Mississippi. The Columbus Police Department told reporters that two people got into an altercation. “We believe the suspects in the first vehicle opened their door and started shooting toward the victim’s vehicle. Four people in the second vehicle were injured, and we believe they were struck by gunfire. The [suspect’s] car left the area at that time and the victims were treated at Baptist Hospital,” Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.
