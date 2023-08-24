Three people were killed and six others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside of a popular biker bar in Orange County, California last night (Aug. 23), authorities said.

According to KCAL News, the suspect also died after he was shot by deputies who responded to the incident at Cook’s Corner. Although law enforcement have yet to release identification, the media outlet reported that the shooter was a retired cop, who spent 30 years at the Ventura Police Department.

The shooting happened a little after 7 p.m. following a domestic dispute between the suspect and his wife, who was allegedly one of the victims that was shot dead. The six people that were injured were transported to the hospital. Five of them were reported to have gunshot wounds. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a press conference regarding the shooting is set to happen this afternoon (Aug. 24). “No information will be released until then,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s department said in a statement posted on Twitter this morning. “Thank you for your patience.”