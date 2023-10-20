Today (Oct. 20), City Girls officially return to the fold with RAW, an 18-song body of work with assists from Lil Durk, Muni Long, Usher, Juicy J, and Kim Petras. Southside, Tay Keith, Mike WiLL Made-It, NOVA WAV, Hitmaka, Helluva, 30 Roc, and more contributed to the overall production.

In addition to the new album, fans are able to check out a visual for the Petras-assisted cut “Flashy,” a KBeazy and Dr. Luke-backed effort that sees the rappers boasting about their wealthy lifestyles. “I like wearin’ Fendi and Chanel, Egyptian cotton sheets, it’s YSL, I just match my Lambo with my nails, I don’t do it if it go on sale, I don’t even look at the price tag,” Yung Miami rapped on the song’s closing verse.

“Working with Kim Petras was such a vibe,” said JT in a press release. “When she walked in, her spirit was so bubbly and cute, and she just gives this excited energy, so when you work with her, you just get instantly excited.”

Petras, who released her sophomore LP, Problématique, back in September, also spoke on the genre-bending collaboration. “I’m the biggest fan of City Girls. It was so fun making the ‘Flashy’ video with them and collaborating on a song together,” the German talent expressed. “I think it’s such a fun pop song and it’s a perfect mix of both of our artistic identities. I’m so proud to be a part of this with them!”

RAW follows 2020’s City On Lock, which contained appearances from the likes of Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, and Doja Cat. Since then, the Miami talents remained on the radar via loose cuts like “Twerkulator” and “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign. They also provided their special brand of bars for the likes of Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Summer Walker, DJ Khaled, and Diddy. Press play on both RAW and “Flashy” below.