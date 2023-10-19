Back in September, Jorja Smith blessed the masses with her sophomore album, falling or flying, a soulful offering with 16 songs and assists from Lila Iké and J Hus, the latter of whom provided his talents on “Feelings.” Produced by DAMEDAME*, the track saw the two being honest with themselves about their desires for a certain someone.

“Lookin’ for some reasons, tell me there’s something wrong with it, tell me there’s something inside that I need, you know I’m not gonna stay the night, oh, I just need one reason, I know there’s nothing wrong with this, hard to pretend it’s not what I want, I want you to read my mind…”

The accompanying clip for “Feelings” comes courtesy of Femi Ladi and stars “Top Boy” actress Jasmine Jobson. Together, Jobson and Smith execute a dark plot that’s largely inspired by the classic film Bonnie & Clyde. J Hus does not make an appearance in the visuals.