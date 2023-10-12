YG’s baby mother, Catelyn Sparks, was reportedly involved in a deadly car crash in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Oct. 11).
According to TMZ, Sparks’ Tesla hit the driver-side door of a 1985 Cadillac, which resulted in the death of an 89-year-old woman. Police told the media outlet that the crash happened after the elderly woman made a U-turn in front of Sparks’ vehicle, at which point the senior citizen’s car was struck. The mother of two was cleared of any misconduct. No drugs or alcohol were involved, and no charges were filed by the police. The 89-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while Sparks was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. YG nor Sparks have yet to release a statement regarding the tragic incident.
In other recent news surrounding the artist, as previously reported by REVOLT, YG revealed that 4HUNNID is no longer a record label. “I’m focusing on myself, my brand, you know what I’m saying?” the “Who Do You Love?” hitmaker began during the “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD. “I got some TV and film s**t I’m finna announce real soon. It’s like big, you know what I’m saying? Like, having artists is difficult sometimes.” Although 4HUNNID is no longer a label, YG said the brand itself is “still going,” as he will continue to make and sell merch.
During the conversation, he also spoke about the reasoning behind the cancellation of his “Str8 To The Klub Tour” featuring Tyga and Saweetie. “Me and Tyga finna drop a playlist next week, you feel me? Like, the music wasn’t ready. The tour was supposed to start some weeks ago, but the music wasn’t out, so we like, we can’t go tour without the music. You know what I’m saying?” he told the hosts. YG and Tyga released their collaborative album, Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist, back in September. The 14-track project featured vocals from Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, and Blxst.
