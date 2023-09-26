YG’s 4HUNNID is no longer a record label.

On Sunday (Sept. 24), the “Toxic” rapper opened up about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label during the “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD. “I’m focusing on myself, my brand, you know what I’m saying?” he began. “I got some TV and film s**t I’m finna announce real soon. It’s like big, you know what I’m saying? Like, having artists is difficult sometimes.” Although 4HUNNID is no longer a label, YG said the brand itself is “still going” as he will continue to make and sell merch.

As previously reported by REVOLT, back in July, YG, Tyga, and Saweetie announced their “Str8 To The Klub Tour,” which was supposed to kick off last week in Sacramento and close out with a Los Angeles stop in November. Unfortunately, the tour was canceled, leaving fans a bit disappointed. But, YG and Tyga got everyone excited again by announcing their upcoming collaboration, Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist, which is set to be released this Friday (Sept. 29). The Compton duo’s 14-track project will feature vocals from the likes of Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, and Blxst.

During the “Big Facts” conversation, YG also spoke on the reasoning behind the tour’s cancellation. “Me and Tyga finna drop a playlist next week, you feel me? Like, the music wasn’t ready. The tour was supposed to start some weeks ago, but the music wasn’t out, so we like, we can’t go tour without the music. You know what I’m saying?” he told the hosts.

The 33-year-old was also asked in the chat what law he would make in the music industry, if he had the chance to. “My law would be like, don’t let no sucka n**gas in… No sucka n**gas,” he laughed.