On Tuesday (Aug. 1), YG sat down with comedian Theo Von for the popular “This Past Weekend” podcast, where he opened up about his Compton upbringing, his rap career, Nipsey Hussle, and much more. About midway through the interview, he reflected on meeting Afeni Shakur, the mother of Tupac Shakur, before she passed in 2016. While meeting the matriarch, he came to the realization that the long-standing rumors about Tupac’s existence weren’t true.

“It was Grammy weekend and they had [an event], and they wanted me to come speak on behalf of the new generation [about] Tupac‘s impact on us,” he explained. “I said some s**t, and his mama came up to me and was crying. She was like, ‘I love what you said about my son.’ And then she’s just lookin’ at me; she like, ‘They really killed my baby!'”

He continued, “I’m like, ‘Godd**n!’ Bro, that s**t f**ked me up ’cause I thought ‘Pac was alive. My whole life, I thought ‘Pac was alive. But that day? I’m like, ‘Nah, bro, he gone, dawg. His mama was crying in my face!’ It was sad as f**k, bro.”

Come September, YG will join Tyga and Saweetie for their “STR8 To The Klub Tour,” which will run through West Coast and Canadian cities until November. He and Tyga are also said to be putting the final touches on a joint album, which is led by the well-received singles “PLATINUM” and “West Coast Weekend.” You can check out the full episode of “This Past Weekend” and the dates for the aforementioned tour below.