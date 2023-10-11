Floyd Mayweather Jr. voiced his support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. In a social media post on Tuesday (Oct. 10), the former boxer pledged his solidarity with the country while distinguishing between the actions of Hamas and the Palestinian people.

Mayweather wrote, “I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas [does] not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any [humans who] were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost.”

In addition to his vocal alliance, the undefeated champ has seemingly taken practical steps to aid those affected by the conflict. According to a TMZ report, he arranged for his private jet to be loaded with essential supplies, including food, water, and bulletproof vests, to be delivered to Israel.

Mayweather is allegedly collaborating with a relief organization in the country to ensure the efficient distribution of the resources. A separate post from him read, “I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn anti-Semitism at all costs. I stand for peace. I stand for human rights! Terrorism is never the answer!”

The boxer’s humanitarian efforts align with his previous philanthropic actions. Earlier this year, he reportedly provided assistance to roughly 70 families displaced by the Maui wildfires in Hawaii.

Last Saturday (Oct. 7), U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement. He shared, “The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.”