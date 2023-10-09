Amid escalating violence between Israel and Hamas, a scheduled Bruno Mars concert in Tel Aviv was abruptly canceled. The award-winning artist previously performed one show earlier in the week and had another scheduled for Saturday (Oct. 7). However, the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war that same day, prompting the cancellation of the weekend event.

“Dear customers, Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is canceled,” Live Nation stated via its Instagram account. The post continued, “All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made.”

The event organizer also expressed its solidarity. They concluded, “We stand with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters, and the security forces in these difficult moments.”

The announcement came after Mars performed for over 60,000 fans on Oct. 4. Days later, Hamas commenced a series of devastating attacks that reportedly resulted over 900 Israeli fatalities. In retaliation, the country launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Per USA Today, the Gaza Health Ministry announced at least 200 Palestinian deaths. The violence also led to the postponement of international soccer matches and other large gatherings. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not an operation, not a round [of fighting], at war,” Netanyahu declared.

After the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement on Saturday. It read, “The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.”

Mars has yet to comment on the cancellation. However, Page Six confirmed that he left the country shortly after the announcement.