This Friday (Oct. 13), Westside Gunn will deliver his latest body of work, AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME, a loose continuation of his critically acclaimed 2020 release, Pray For Paris. The project will consist of 22 songs with collaborations alongside DJ Drama, Rick Ross, EST Gee, Jeezy, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, and more. As expected, Griselda affiliates like Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, and Boldy James are on the Buffalo talent’s full-length effort.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn confirmed that AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME is his final LP. With that said, the “Peppas” rapper is clearly leaving the proverbial door open for other formats.

“[This is] going to be the last album where I take the time to say, ‘This is an album,’” he said. “I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib, or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist, or I won’t rap. I’ll do all of that, but making a studio album, I’m done with all that. It’s back to dumping until I don’t want to dump no more. I’m going to have fun now. It’s no more pressure. This album was pressure to me. I’m testing the waters on a few different things, but it’s all me.”

Check out the full tracklisting for AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME. Gunn has been keeping his fans updated with an in-depth YouTube series, and the most recent episode premiered on Sunday (Oct. 8). You can check that out below as well.