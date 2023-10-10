Photo: Edward Berthelot/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  10.10.2023

This Friday (Oct. 13), Westside Gunn will deliver his latest body of work, AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME, a loose continuation of his critically acclaimed 2020 release, Pray For Paris. The project will consist of 22 songs with collaborations alongside DJ Drama, Rick Ross, EST Gee, Jeezy, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, and more. As expected, Griselda affiliates like Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, and Boldy James are on the Buffalo talent’s full-length effort.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn confirmed that AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME is his final LP. With that said, the “Peppas” rapper is clearly leaving the proverbial door open for other formats.

“[This is] going to be the last album where I take the time to say, ‘This is an album,’” he said. “I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib, or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist, or I won’t rap. I’ll do all of that, but making a studio album, I’m done with all that. It’s back to dumping until I don’t want to dump no more. I’m going to have fun now. It’s no more pressure. This album was pressure to me. I’m testing the waters on a few different things, but it’s all me.”

Check out the full tracklisting for AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME. Gunn has been keeping his fans updated with an in-depth YouTube series, and the most recent episode premiered on Sunday (Oct. 8). You can check that out below as well.

AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME tracklist:

  1. “FLYGOD DID” feat. Bro A.A. Rashid
  2. “MAMA’S PRIMETIME” feat. Conway The Machine and JID
  3. “INTERLUDE” feat. Cartier Williams
  4. “KOSTAS” feat. Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine
  5. “1989” feat. DJ Drama and Stove God Cooks
  6. “SUICIDE IN SELFRIDGES” feat. DJ Drama
  7. “KITCHEN LIGHTS” feat. Stove God Cooks
  8. “FLYGOD 2X”
  9. “DUNNHILL” feat. Rick Ross
  10. “HOUSE OF GLORY” feat. Stove God Cooks
  11. “JD WRIST” feat. Estee Nack, Stove God Cooks, Trap-A-Holics, and Westside Pootie
  12. “DISGUSTING” feat. Giggs
  13. “TRYNNA KILL YOU” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
  14. “LL BOOL GUNN”
  15. “BABYLON BIS” feat. Stove God Cooks
  16. “ULTRA GRIZELDA” feat. Denzel Curry
  17. “JALEN ROSE” feat. Boldy James
  18. “STEVE AND JONY” feat. EST Gee
  19. “MR EVERYTHING” feat. DJ Swamp Izzy and Jeezy
  20. “FREDDY JS” feat. DJ Holiday and Peezy
  21. “THE REVENGE OF FLIPS LEG” feat. Rome Streetz
  22. “AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME” feat. Kaycyy
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Westside Gunn

Revolt - New Episodes