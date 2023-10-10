Birdman claimed that Bad Bunny is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound record label.

During a recent Clubhouse conversation with Wack 100, the Cash Money boss revealed that this alleged partnership began at the start of the Latin superstar’s career. “Bad Bunny already signed to Drake, y’all just don’t know it,” Birdman said. When another Clubhouse user asked, “So Bad Bunny is signed to Drake?” He replied, “Yeah of course… OVO… [since] day one.”

The Toronto rapper recently linked with Bad Bunny for “Gently,” which appeared on Drake’s new album, For All the Dogs. The pair first collaborated in 2018 on their single “MÍA,” which they performed at the “Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour” in Miami that same year. In 2020, Drake and the “Tití Me Preguntó” hitmaker also linked up for the remix of OVO signee PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Loyal.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake revealed that he is taking a break from music to focus on his health following the recent release of his highly anticipated eighth solo studio album. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” the Toronto native said during an episode of his show “Table for One” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

He continued, “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is. So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”