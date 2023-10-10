Birdman claimed that Bad Bunny is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound record label.
During a recent Clubhouse conversation with Wack 100, the Cash Money boss revealed that this alleged partnership began at the start of the Latin superstar’s career. “Bad Bunny already signed to Drake, y’all just don’t know it,” Birdman said. When another Clubhouse user asked, “So Bad Bunny is signed to Drake?” He replied, “Yeah of course… OVO… [since] day one.”
The Toronto rapper recently linked with Bad Bunny for “Gently,” which appeared on Drake’s new album, For All the Dogs. The pair first collaborated in 2018 on their single “MÍA,” which they performed at the “Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour” in Miami that same year. In 2020, Drake and the “Tití Me Preguntó” hitmaker also linked up for the remix of OVO signee PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Loyal.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake revealed that he is taking a break from music to focus on his health following the recent release of his highly anticipated eighth solo studio album. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” the Toronto native said during an episode of his show “Table for One” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”
He continued, “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is. So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Listen to Drake's new album 'For All The Dogs'
Drake gifts Sexyy Red a diamond Cartier watch
Trending
Big Sean and Terrence J inspire HBCU students at Moguls in the Making's 5th anniversary
This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.
Monique Chenault talks journalism, REVOLT's Michelle Obama special & "Bet On Black" | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
In this special episode of “The Blackprint,” Detavio Samuels welcomes REVOLT’s very own Monique Chenault to discuss her love for journalism, producing “The Cross-Generational Conversation” with Michelle Obama, and how important “Bet On Black” is for Atlanta and Black-owned businesses. Presented by Target.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
The fight for food security in Atlanta | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers heads to The Peach State to chat with Patchwork City Farms owner Jamila Norman and Goodr Co. founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston about Black farming, food access, security, and sustainability. Watch here!
￼
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments
REVOLT WORLD kicked off in incredible fashion thanks to big performances, entertaining shows, and interactive installations.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.
Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner
Usher is bringing that A-Town heat to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
Machel Montano is on a mission to make Soca music global – Melé is an excellent start
Machel Montano’s personal touch as well as his immense passion for the culture made the 2023 Melé Destinations event special. Read up!
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.