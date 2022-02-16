Terrance “Gangsta” Williams, the half-brother of Cash Money founders Birdman and Slim, is speaking out for the first time since his prison release. On Monday (Feb. 14), YouTube channel Rape Reports shared statements made by the former inmate, who took some time to flaunt his newfound freedom to detractors.

“I would like to address the critics,” Williams said. “First of all, I done 23 years and 10 months. I apologize to you all if you thought I was gonna die in prison. I’m too shrewd, smart.”

As mentioned, Williams, a member of the infamous Hot Boys gang, spent nearly 24 years of his life behind bars. He was arrested after a wiretap captured him dealing heroin and allegedly plotting to kill members of a rival New York drug dealing organization. After pleading guilty to engaging in an ongoing criminal enterprise and solicitation for murder, Gangsta was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years. His term was later commuted to 27 and a half years, per court documents.

According to a report from Nola.com, Williams was freed from prison last month though the reason for his release was not disclosed. In the YouTube clip, he promises a tell-all interview in which he will further address critics and answer questions related to his sentence and subsequent freedom.

“I plan to answer all these questions that a lot of you social media guys, internet gangstas [that] had something to say about me,” said Birdman’s half-brother. “I’m enjoying life. [It feels] good to be free. I don’t have to worry about standing up for count, I don’t have to worry about lockdown, I could eat what I want, I’m living…it’s all good. One, I’m out. Much love. Stop the violence, say no to drugs.”

Look below to hear Gangsta’s first statements to the public.