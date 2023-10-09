On Friday (Oct. 6), Coi Leray dropped off a new visual for “Players,” a Johnny Goldstein-produced number from her sophomore LP, COI. The upbeat offering saw the New Jersey-based talent delivering confident bars about her looks and high-end lifestyle.

“What you know about livin’ on the top? Penthouse suites, lookin’ down on the opps, took him for a test drive, left him on the lot, time is money, so I spent it on a watch, hold on, lil’ t**ties showin’ through the white tee, you can see the thong bustin’ out my tight jeans, rocks on my fingers like a n**ga wifed me, got another shorty? She ain’t nothin’ like me, yeah, ’bout to catch another flight, yeah, the apple bottom make him wanna bite, yeah, I just wanna have a good night…”

The accompanying clip came courtesy of Michael Vincent and showed the Blue Moon artist rocking colorful styles while moving through paparazzi, handling business during a meeting, relaxing on a yacht, and more. She also took her modeling skills to another level in a series of provocative photoshoots.

During an appearance at the 2022 REVOLT Summit, Leray spoke on the positive response received for her musical drops. “I feel really appreciated,” she said. “I’ve been going hard, had a crazy year last year, [and] came even stronger at the top of this year, and [I just] continue to just grind it out. And you know I love it.”

She also talked about the ups and downs that she experienced on her journey to success. “I don’t really have any regrets… I feel like everything happens for a reason, and I’ve been with the same people since I’ve started, so I would say to just always surround yourself with good people,” Leray added. Press play on the video for “Players” below.