On Friday (Oct. 6), Drake unveiled his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, a 23-song body of work with assists from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, and more. Shortly after the album’s release, the Toronto star dropped a music video for “Another Late Night,” a collaboration with Lil Yachty that saw him addressing his vices, rumored relationships, and more.

“Thinkin’ ’bout this pill I took, pillow talkin’, shawty rinsin’ Dillon Brooks, can’t believe this n**ga talkin’, damn, my bank account is magnolia, milly rockin’, ay, weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look, bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’, or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes, open up that s**t, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’, ay, I ain’t Pretty Flacko, because, b**ch, this s**t get really rocky, damn, what? Dirty how I did him in the Wraith, what? Say, she actin’ Hollywood, this ain’t LA, no way…”

The accompanying clip for “Another Late Night” comes courtesy of Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade. Drake can be seen riding through the city in a car fitted with colorful lights while Yachty gets a tattoo and shows off his jewelry.

According to Hits Daily Double, For All The Dogs is projected to sell between 400,000 to 450,000 album-equivalent units during its first week of release, which would likely earn the OVO artist his 13th No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Following criticism from the likes of Joe Budden, Drake took to Instagram to blast those who formulated negative opinions about the body of work via podcasts. “I thank God for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics,” he wrote. Press play on “Another Late Night” below.