Today (Oct. 6), Janelle Monáe decided to bless the masses with a remix of “Champagne S**t,” a standout from her fourth studio LP, The Age of Pleasure. The track, which she produced alongside Nate “Rocket” Wonder, now features appearances from Georgia stalwarts Latto and Quavo, the latter of whom added to the upbeat number with boastful lines about wealth, beautiful people, and more.

“Bring some models and bring me more bottles, ’cause we drinking champagne s**t, how much I spend on this ice on my collar, and I got a champagne wrist, we gon’ drink ’til we faint now it’s tasting like water, proud of the times when we came from the bottom…”

The Age of Pleasure was released back in June with 14 songs and additional contributions from Seun Kuti, Egypt 80, Doechii, Grace Jones, Amaarae, Nia Long, Sister Nancy, and more. The project was led by the singles “Float,” “Lipstick Lover,” and “Water Slide,” along with matching visuals that brought viewers into Monáe’s hedonistic lifestyle.