The Maryland native continued by acknowledging how fans will choose who is good and who is bad based on their team of choice. “Yeah, LSU loves me, but they might not like her. People can think what they think,” she added. “Me and Caitlin are cool. We’ve never had any issues. Just knowing I’ve helped grow women’s basketball, and she has, too, that’s all that matters.”

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Reese spoke on her aspirations away from the basketball court, which includes acting and modeling. “My major is communication, so I’ll always want to be in front of the screen. I love me some Taraji P. Henson and would like to work with her,” she revealed while also confirming her hopes to be in the WNBA. “I would like to be able to start my own fashion line for taller women, which is important for me. My edges, nails, and lashes are always laid, so I would like to come out with a lash line, edge control line, and maybe some bundles, too.”