A viral video recently showed a uniformed Maryland police officer purportedly kissing a woman before entering the back seat of a patrol car with her. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department has suspended him.

According to the department, they launched an investigation immediately upon learning of the clip’s existence. The officer in the footage, Francesco Marlett, will reportedly remain suspended while the PGPD works to determine the circumstances.

In the footage, Marlett embraced the woman for several seconds beside his patrol car, seemingly kissing her. He then proceeded to put his arm around her shoulder and guide her to the back. After she climbed inside, he followed and closed the door.

They reportedly remained in the back of the vehicle for around 45 minutes before exiting. The woman drove away in a separate car.

The video has racked up more than 2.4 million views in the days since it appeared on TikTok. Per CBS News, the man who filmed it claimed that the incident occurred in a public park during the day in the presence of children.

“I couldn’t believe what I was recording,” he said. “It’s not something that you see every day, a cop going to the back of a patrol car in the uniform to do… I don’t know what.”

As for the PGPD, they’ve promised to update the public once they complete their internal investigation. The Fraternal Order of Police in Prince George’s County has requested that people reserve judgment “until all of the facts are known and the videos are put into context.”

Aisha Braveboy, a state attorney for the area, also requested patience. “We don’t know what [the] circumstances were,” she said. “That’s why internal affairs is looking into it, and they’ll make a decision.”

This isn’t the first time Marlett has faced censure. In 2015, he received a suspension for allegations of child abuse. A Maryland grand jury indicted Marlett in 2016 for assault and child abuse after he allegedly spanked his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child.