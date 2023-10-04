Over the past few months, Jay Rock has been prepping fans for his upcoming fourth studio LP, Eastside Johnny, which to date is led by “Eastside” with Kal Banx and “Too Fast (Pull Over)” with Anderson .Paak and Latto. As previously reported by REVOLT, the TDE talent spoke on the long-awaited project during a sit-down with Bootleg Kev.

“The new album is great. Everybody’s like, ‘Man, what’s been taking you so long?’ The fans been beating me up on Instagram and all that,” he admitted. “It’s just about making good quality music. I’m tryna do an album like my last one, where you ain’t gotta skip s**t.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), Jay Rock decided to liberate a new song titled “Ambition (Freestyle),” which sees him more focused than ever on his grind and his future.

“F**k an ego, bulls**t feelings, I let ’em go, 10 out of 10, holding them in, it will show, Eastside doing the most, no, just stacking my chips, staying prepared for the s**ts, my ambition won’t allow me to quit, V8 motor my drive, cocaine in my lines, my name holding this weight, Eastside Johnny the God, I’m controlling my fate, had to jump off the trail, no more running in place…”

It’s been five years since Jay Rock released his most recent full-length effort, Redemption. That critically acclaimed effort contained 15 songs with assists from Jeremih, J. Cole, Future, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Tee Grizzley, and more. Since then, the Watts emcee remained on the radar via contributions to songs like Lil Wayne’s “Bing James,” .Paak’s “Lockdown (Remix),” Problem’s “Nothin,” Juicy J’s “MEMPHIS TO LA,” Isaiah Rashad’s “True Story,” and REASON’s “It Is What It Is.”

Press play on “Ambition (Freestyle)” below. Whether or not this will appear on Eastside Johnny is yet to be seen.