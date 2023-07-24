On Friday (July 21), Jay Rock unveiled a new single titled “Too Fast (Pull Over),” a club-ready drop that features Anderson .Paak and Latto. Produced by Mustard and GYLTTRYP, the track borrows from Trina and Trick Daddy’s classic collaboration “Pull Over,” creating the perfect vibe for the TDE talent’s bars about the fast life.

“Six-trey, black top with the candy paint, in your b**ch face, eat the cake, Anna Mae, n**gas actin’ animated, I’ma have to draw the weapon, send a stepper up the stairway to heaven, put a pole dancer in a Mercedes, she wanna watch ‘P-Valley’ and go half on a baby, I had a player to the left, flag in my right pocket, space in my waist for the rocket, don’t get outta pocket, yup, yeah, you don’t want that, it’s givin’ what it’s givin’, no kizzy, I ain’t never seen an a** like that, stomach on snatch, swingin’ 1942 like a baseball bat…”

The accompanying clip for “Too Fast (Pull Over)” begins with a shot of an exotic dancer working a pole attached to Rock‘s Mercedes-Benz SUV. Things then move to a pool party, where the artists deliver their rhymes as several women twerk to the music.

Along with June’s “Eastside,” Rock’s latest is expected to appear on his forthcoming album, which is said to be titled Eastside Johnny. The long-awaited effort will follow 2018’s Redemption, a critically acclaimed body of work that consisted of 15 songs with contributions from Tee Grizzley, Jeremih, J. Cole, SZA, Mozzy, and more. Redemption stands as the “WIN” rapper’s most commercially successful to date, with its most notable single, the Future, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake-assisted “King’s Dead,” scoring a triple platinum certification. Press play on Jay Rock, Anderson .Paak, and Latto’s “Too Fast (Pull Over)” video below.