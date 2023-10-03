On Friday (Sept. 29), Rob Milton dropped off a new single titled “More Fire,” a collaboration with Tahjere. Over soulful production provided by Dana Johnson, the two sang about passionate Black love with a special someone. “Would you believe me if I said I found the softest place on Earth here with you, there’s just something so magnetic about us, too, the stars align when we lock our eyes, it’s true,” Milton crooned on the airy effort.

“R&B duets raised me, from [Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack] to Faith and Carl Thomas,” the Virginia talent said in an Instagram post about the song. “I’m honored to continue the tradition and R&B legacy today with my dear friend, Tahjere! Our new song, ‘More Fire,’ is out now and will be the soundtrack to your fall season.”