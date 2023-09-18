On Sunday (Sept. 17), Kirk Franklin took to social media to share the overwhelmingly positive response that he received for his recent documentary, Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story. In the 35-minute clip, the gospel legend revealed that a series of recent events connected him to Richard Hubbard, the man who is now confirmed to be his biological father. What made Kirk’s moment of realization so heart-wrenching is the fact that Hubbard lives mere minutes away from him and his family. He also previously believed that his father was another man, Dwight Allen, who died in 2020.

“I buried the man I thought was my father. I flew to Houston and made peace with him,” the musician said. “In 2017, I got an anonymous phone call that he was dying of cancer.”