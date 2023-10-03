On Monday (Oct. 2), TMZ’s Harvey Levin spoke with Suge Knight about said arrest, to which the former Death Row Records CEO responded with surprise. “I didn’t think Keefe D would ever get arrested, nor do I want to see him get arrested,” he stated. “Me and Keefe D played on the same football team, and whatever the circumstances, if he did have involvement or if he didn’t have involvement in anything, I wouldn’t wish someone going to prison on my worst enemy.”

He was also asked by Levin if Keefe D‘s nephew, Orlando Anderson, was the one who pulled the trigger on that fateful night. “It was only two people in the car… I never had anything bad to say about Orlando because, number one, he wasn’t the shooter. Number two, he came to my hearing, and told them to let me go and told the truth, and they still didn’t let me go,” he explained.

Finally, Knight spoke on whether or not he would take the stand in a trial over the murder of Shakur. “I’m not gonna be on the stand to testify for somebody. For what?” the Compton native said matter-of-factly. “One thousand percent I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify, none of that s**t.”

Currently, Knight sits behind bars after pleading no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge in 2018; he was handed 22 years in the death of Terry Carter and another six under California’s three strikes law. He will become eligible for parole in 2034.