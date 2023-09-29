Earlier today (Sept. 29), Las Vegas Police arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a well-known member of the South Side Compton Crips, per Associated Press. While actual charges haven’t yet been revealed, he has long been connected to the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur, which took place in the Nevada city back in 1996. In recent years, he’s been a staple in several hip hop interviews, many of which saw him discussing the “Dear Mama” star and other related individuals.

As previously reported by REVOLT, authorities acted on a search warrant and raided Davis’ wife’s residence earlier this year. While there, they retrieved multiple computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, bullets, and photographs.

Also acquired was a copy of Davis’ 2019 book, “Compton Street Legend,” a personal account of Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.‘s deaths, the Death Row dynasty, and much more. “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” officials stated at that time.

Shakur suffered multiple gunshot wounds 27 years ago after attending a boxing match with then-CEO of Death Row Records Suge Knight. He succumbed to his injuries six days later. Since then, the investigation turned up no arrests, with many in the hip hop community and the American legal system speculating on who pulled the trigger and/or orchestrated the hit that evening.

In June, the iconic rapper and actor was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and peers like Mike Epps, Big Boy, YG, DJ Quik, Allen Hughes, and Bokeem Woodbine were among those that attended the official ceremony. “Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground,” said the late talent’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, in a speech. “But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today.”